Say hello to Junior Miss LMA 1st Runner-Up Reilly Ray
by Submitted via Email | January 17, 2017 8:23 am
Last Updated: January 17, 2017 at 7:25 pm
Reilly Ray was named first runner-up to Junior Miss Laurence Manning Academy Eaddy Osteen on Saturday night during the school’s annual pageant.
