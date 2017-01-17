ManningLive

Say hello to Junior Miss LMA 1st Runner-Up Reilly Ray

by | January 17, 2017 8:23 am

Last Updated: January 17, 2017 at 7:25 pm

Reilly Ray was named first runner-up to Junior Miss Laurence Manning Academy Eaddy Osteen on Saturday night during the school’s annual pageant.

