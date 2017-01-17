NAACP honors King’s memory
by Robert Joseph Baker | January 17, 2017 2:27 pm
The weather was perfect Sunday for the Clarendon branch of the NAACP’s Walk of Hope in honor of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Residents, elected officials and religious leaders ventured from the Clarendon County Courthouse to Trinity Hill AME Church a few blocks away for a commemorative service in the church sanctuary. The walk remembered the walk that petitioners made in the 1940s in the Briggs v. Elliott case.
