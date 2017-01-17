Jonathan Luke Hermanson

Jonathan Luke Hermanson, 18, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.

Born in Sumter, he was a son of Stephen D. Hermanson and Angela Mathis Hermanson. Luke was a member of Harmony Church.

Survivors besides his parents of Sumter include four brothers, Jacob Hermanson (Morgan), Benjamin Hermanson (Kristian), Stephen C. Hermanson, Samuel Hermanson; three sisters, Katie Maggard (Stephen), Rebekah Hermanson, and Merianna Hermanson; and his maternal grandmother, Charlotte Mathis.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Harmony Church with Rev. Drew Choate officiating.

Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Harmony Church.

Memorials may be made to Tracy’s Camp, P. O. Box 463, Pinewood, SC 29125 and you may also donate on-line to TracysCamp.com

