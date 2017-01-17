Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clarendon County
by Staff Reports | January 17, 2017 6:06 am
The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Clarendon County and surrounding areas in the midlands and Pee Dee area through 10 a.m. Tuesday. Visibility could be one-quarter-of-a-mile or less at times. Limited visibility will make travel hazardous for motorists.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.