Marvin Nicholas Meistrell Jr.

Last Updated: January 17, 2017 at 6:18 am

Marvin Nicholas Meistrell Jr., 54, died Monday, January 16, 2017, at his residence.

Born June 11, 1962, in Key West, Florida, he was a son of Marvin N. Meistrell Sr. and Carolyn Y. Meistrell. He was a self-employed paint contractor.

He is survived by his parents of Manning; a sister, Anita Putman (Ted) of Plant City, Florida; a nephew, Teddy Putman; and two nieces, Brianna Wolf (Brendon) and Shannon “Hope” Fair.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Garrett Meistrell.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to Manning United Methodist Church P.O. Box 68, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

www.stephensfuneralhome.org