Lady Saints fall to Jefferson Davis Academy

by | January 16, 2017 10:07 am

Last Updated: January 17, 2017 at 6:11 am

The Clarendon Hall Lady Saints fell Friday to Jefferson Davis Academy 35-28. Keri Shaffer led the Lady Saints with 10 points. Mallory McINtosh added eight points.

