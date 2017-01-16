Lady Saints fall to Jefferson Davis Academy
The Clarendon Hall Lady Saints fell Friday to Jefferson Davis Academy 35-28. Keri Shaffer led the Lady Saints with 10 points. Mallory McINtosh added eight points.
