JV Saints pick up first victory of season against Jefferson Davis
by Submitted via Email | January 16, 2017 2:07 pm
Last Updated: January 17, 2017 at 6:12 am
The Clarendon Hall JV Saints picked up their first victory of the season with a victory over Jefferson Davis Academy Friday by a score of 41-29. Josh Black led the Saints with 15 points. Kade Elliott added nine points and Justin James had seven points.
