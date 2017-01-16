JV Lady Saints pick up conference win against Jefferson Davis

Last Updated: January 17, 2017 at 6:15 am

The Clarendon Hall junior varsity Lady Saints picked up a conference win Friday over Jefferson Davis Academy by a score of 23-17. Ambery Way and Hadleigh MciNtosh led the JV Lady Saints with six points each. Bailey Corbett ended the night with eight rebounds and four points. The JV Lady Saints are now 3-2 in the region.