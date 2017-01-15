United Daughters of Confederacy to meet Monday

Last Updated: January 11, 2017 at 7:14 pm

The Clarendon chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy will meet 5 p.m. Monday at the Clarendon County Council on Aging, 206 S. Church St. All members, prospective members and guests are invited to attend. For more information, call (803) 435-2702.