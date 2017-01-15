Library to close for MLK Jr. Day
by Submitted via Email | January 15, 2017 2:14 am
Last Updated: January 5, 2017 at 9:22 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Library will be closed Monday for the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, reopening at 9 a.m. Tuesday. For more information, call (803) 435-8633.
