JROTC visits Lake Marion Nursing Home

Scott’s Branch High School JROTC is passionate about serving the local community and their visit to Lake Marion Nursing Home was one of the ways they demonstrated it.

In a recent letter to Scott’s Branch Principal Gwendolyn Harris, Tiffany Harris, activities director of the nursing facility, bragged on the cadets. Harris not only thanked the cadets and the JROTC department for visiting the residents, but also went on to commend them on being well dressed, well-behaved and compassionate. While the purpose of the visit was holiday caroling, the cadets also spent quality time with most of the residents. According to Harris, both residents and staff members of the facility enjoyed “every minute of it.”

Maj. Damien Ford and Sgt. Clarence Rattley, along with the Scott’s Branch staff, promote positive presentation in and out of the classroom.