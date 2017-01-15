Jeffrey Allen Galbreath
by Stephens Funeral Home | January 15, 2017 1:42 pm
SUMMERTON – Jeffrey Allen Galbreath, 56, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Charleston Hospice House in Mt. Pleasant.
Born Dec. 30, 1960, in Hapeville, Georgia, he was a son of Albert Monroe Galbreath and Betty Lou Manning Galbreath. He was a welder.
He is survived by his parents of Summerton; his children, Gabriell Galbreath of Charleston, Sydnie Galbreath and Jesse Galbreath, both of Summerton, and Bree Galbreath of Pinewood; brothers, Albert Galbreath Jr. and John Michael Galbreath of Summerton; a sister, Carol Hewitt of Conley, Georgia; a niece, Christina Galbreath of Savannah, Georgia; and a nephew, Trent Galbreath of Pekin, Indiana.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Center, 20081 Whistling Straits Place, Ashburn, VA 20147.
Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.