Jeffrey Allen Galbreath

SUMMERTON – Jeffrey Allen Galbreath, 56, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Charleston Hospice House in Mt. Pleasant.

Born Dec. 30, 1960, in Hapeville, Georgia, he was a son of Albert Monroe Galbreath and Betty Lou Manning Galbreath. He was a welder.

He is survived by his parents of Summerton; his children, Gabriell Galbreath of Charleston, Sydnie Galbreath and Jesse Galbreath, both of Summerton, and Bree Galbreath of Pinewood; brothers, Albert Galbreath Jr. and John Michael Galbreath of Summerton; a sister, Carol Hewitt of Conley, Georgia; a niece, Christina Galbreath of Savannah, Georgia; and a nephew, Trent Galbreath of Pekin, Indiana.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Center, 20081 Whistling Straits Place, Ashburn, VA 20147.

