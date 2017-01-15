Historical Society to meet Thursday
by Submitted by Reader | January 15, 2017 4:25 am
Last Updated: January 13, 2017 at 12:27 pm
The Clarendon County Historical Society will hold its next meeting starting 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Clarendon County Council chambers in the county administration building, 411 Sunset Drive in Manning.
Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight Stewart will be the featured speaker, specifically talking about changes in the county during the past decade. For more information, call Al Truesdale at (803) 478-7908, or email altruesdale@ftc-i.net.
