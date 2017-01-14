Wolverines defeat Lake View
by Submitted via Email | January 14, 2017 11:28 am
The East Clarendon varsity Wolverines defeated Lake View 54-46 on Friday night, with Jabari Rose leading the team with 17 points. Chris White had 11 points, while Travon Fullard had eight points. Jalen also had 11 points, while Wilie Frierson had six points.
