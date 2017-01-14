Man dies from injuries received in rollover wreck

A 18-year-old Sumter man with ties to the Clarendon community has died from injuries sustained Wednesday in a vehicle wreck on Silver Road.

Lance Cpl. David Jones with the S.C. Highway Patrol said that Jonathan Luke Hermanson was driving a Ford Ranger when he ran off the road, overcorrected and flipped. He was not wearing a seatbelt, Jones said.

Clarendon County Deputy Coroner Bucky Mock said that Hermanson was transported to a Columbia hospital, and was kept on life support until his death Saturday morning.

Manninglive.com will have more on this story as we receive updates.