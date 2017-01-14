Man dies from injuries received in rollover wreck
by Staff Reports | January 14, 2017 7:58 pm
A 18-year-old Sumter man with ties to the Clarendon community has died from injuries sustained Wednesday in a vehicle wreck on Silver Road.
Lance Cpl. David Jones with the S.C. Highway Patrol said that Jonathan Luke Hermanson was driving a Ford Ranger when he ran off the road, overcorrected and flipped. He was not wearing a seatbelt, Jones said.
Clarendon County Deputy Coroner Bucky Mock said that Hermanson was transported to a Columbia hospital, and was kept on life support until his death Saturday morning.
Manninglive.com will have more on this story as we receive updates.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.