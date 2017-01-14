Envy 4:13, new salon now open
by Leigh Ann Maynard | January 14, 2017 1:11 pm
Last Updated: January 14, 2017 at 2:55 pm
Envy 4:13, a salon owned by Grace Beatson, is now open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Walk-ins are accepted. The salon is at 312 E. Boyce St. in Manning.
