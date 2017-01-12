William Burgess Harvin

William Burgess “Will” Harvin, 92, husband of Patricia Mack Pinkerton Harvin, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Born June 16, 1924, in Manning, he was a son of the late Stewart Ingram Harvin and Leila Burgess Harvin. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, serving aboard the USS Oberrender, which was sunk by a Japanese Kamikaze. Will was a graduate of the University of South Carolina, where he lettered in football and baseball. He returned to Manning, started a family and founded Harvin Oil Company. He was an avid tennis player and coach and the city courts are named in his honor. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church at Manning, where he served as a Sunday school teacher and elder. The fellowship hall of the church is named in his honor. Will served as mayor of Manning from 1966 to 1970; he was a Rotarian for 67 years, where he served as sergeant-at-arms; and he was a faithful member of the Mullet Club. He was inducted in the first class of the Clarendon County Athletic Hall of Fame and was named a Goodwill Ambassador for the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce. “Mr. Will” adored his family, church and community.

Survivors besides his wife of Manning include his children, Jean Lumpkin Harvin of Columbia, William Burgess Harvin Jr. of Woodland Hills, California, Bryan LeGrande Harvin of Dothan, Alabama, Nancy Ingram Harvin (Arnie Lerner) of Corrales, New Mexico and Specialist 1st Class Samuel Oliver Harvin (Jan) of Bel Air, Maryland; a sister, Cecilia Harvin Eadon of Manning; six grandchildren, Will, Stephanie, Caroline, Ben, Alex and Riley; five great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Jean Lumpkin Harvin.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at the Presbyterian Church at Manning, with the Rev. Dr. George Wilkes officiating. Burial will follow in the Manning Cemetery.

Pallbearers will include Stewart Harvin, Harry “Doc” Harvin, Jule Eadon, Cam Harvin, Lee Harvin, Plowden Nelson and Sam Edmunds. Honorary pallbearers will include members of the Mullet Club and the Manning Rotary Club.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Stephens Funeral Home, and at other times at the home, 526 Sunset Drive in Manning.

Memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Church at Manning, P.O. Box 207, Manning, SC 29102; or to a charity of one’s choice.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

