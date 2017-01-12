Area students graduate from Coastal Carolina

Students from Clarendon County and surrounding areas were among 719 overall who walked in Coastal Carolina University’s fall 2016 commencement ceremonies held in December.

Those graduating included Zuria Spencer, who received a bachelor of science in business administration in management; Bruce Dawson, bachelor of science in business administration in accounting; Jason Dozier, bachelor of science in information technology; Shauna Gilmer, bachelor of science in business administration in marketing; Tammy Hunn, master of education in learning and teaching; Quentin Major, bachelor of science in biology; Alexis Miller, bachelor of science in biology; and Brittany Stover, bachelor of science in public health.