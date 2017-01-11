Lady Swampcats fall to Thomas Sumter
by Submitted via Email | January 11, 2017 11:49 am
Last Updated: January 11, 2017 at 4:18 pm
The Laurence Manning Academy Lady Swampcats fell Tuesday night to the Thomas Sumter Lady Generals, with Lexi Bennett leading the team with 11 points. Cora Lee Downer had nine points, while Brooke Bennett had seven points. Brooke Ward had six points, Lexie Bryan and Mason Ham each had two points, and Olivia Coker had one point.
