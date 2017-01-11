JV Lady Swampcats defeat Thomas Sumter

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity girls traveled Tuesday to Thomas Sumter and defeated the Generals 26-17. Katherine Burns led the way for LMA with 16 points. Audrey Bennett had nine points, Trinity Harrington had five points and Breanna Boykin had two points. The team’s record is now 5-3. The team plays Thursday against Trinity-Byrnes.