Five Clarendon area students receive degrees from Clemson

Five Clarendon County area students received degrees Dec. 15 from Clemson University.

The students included William Robert McNair of Gable, who received a bachelor of science degree in agricultural mechanization and business; Kelsey Ann Carlisle of Pinewood, who received a bachelor of arts in biological sciences; Chelsea Danielle Coullette of Pinewood, who received a bachelor of arts in computer science; Rachel Marie Carlton of Summerton, who received a bachelor of science in biological sciences; and Hunter Christian Hodges of Summerton, who received a bachelor of science in forest resource management.

