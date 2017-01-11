Eagles fall to Cross
by Submitted via Email | January 11, 2017 9:57 am
The Scott’s Branch High School varsity Eagles fell Tuesday night to Cross 62-54. Chris Johnson led the team with 14 points, while Marquez Hunt had 13 points. Terrance Yon had eight points, while Marquise Thomas had six points. B.J. Brown had six points as well, while Marqus House and Daquan Brock both had three points.
