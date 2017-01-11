Do you agree with the Dylann Roof verdict?
by Robert Joseph Baker | January 11, 2017 6:00 am
Last Updated: January 11, 2017 at 7:57 am
A jury gave convicted Emanuel church shooter Dylann Roof a sentence of death on Tuesday. Roof was convicted in December for the deaths of nine church parishioners, including the church's pastor, a state senator.
Do you agree with the jury's verdict and believe Roof should have the death penalty? Tell us why you agree or disagree in the comments?
Yes. I agree he should have gotten the death penalty
11 Vote
No. I believe he should serve life in prison.
1 Vote
comments » 1
Comment by Dirt road Wayne
January 11, 2017 at 06:54
Who ever said he didn’t need to be sentenced to death is a fool y take care of his ass for life when it’s clear he don’t care about the 9 ppl who he killed hang his ass that’s what they should do
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.