Three Manning High players nominated for McDonald’s All American Games

Three Manning High School basketball players have been nominated to play in the 2017 McDonald’s All American Games.

Khalid Lackings, Jalen White and Michael Cooper were nominated along with players from 45 states and Washington, D.C., by their high school coaches, athletic directors, principals and members of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee.

The three are among nine nominees overall from South Carolina, including six males and three females. Manning has the most of any school in the nominations.

Those other players from South Carolina include Dutch Fork High School’s Jordan Davis; Gray Collegiate Academy’s Jalek Felton; Cardinal Newman School’s Christian Jones; Dreher High School’s Kamryn Lemon and Jaelynn Murray; and Lower Richland High School’s Kameron Roach.

McDonald’s will name the final roster of 24 boys and 24 girls who will be selected to play in the games during the All American Games Selection Show, which will air 10:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

“We are very pleased that there are nine South Carolina McDonald’s All American Games nominees this year,” said Brad Valdes, a local McDonald’s owner and operator. “It’s an honor to recognize these players’ talents and hard work on and off the court at the national level.”

The 40th annual Boys’ Game will tip-off on March 29 from Chicago’s United Center and will broadcast on ESPN. The 16th annual Girls’ Game will precede the Boys’ Game and will broadcast live on ESPNU.

Since their inception, the Games have benefited Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®). At RMHC, programs like the Ronald McDonald House and Ronald McDonald Family Room provide comfort and compassion to families with sick children so they are able to be a part of their children’s care.

Manninglive.com will have an update on Sunday when the final list is announced.