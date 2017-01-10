Clarendon Hall 2nd Quarter A-B Honor Roll
First Grade
Aarush Patel,Coleman Richburg and Grace Richburg.
Second Grade
Asher Earles.
Third Grade
Landon Brown, Nicole Hamilton, Tyler McLeod and Caleb Timmons.
Fourth Grade
Mason Bartlette, Brooke Corbett, Drake Evans, Grant Gray, Hanna Hickman, Ava Higbe and Hanna Ridgeway.
Fifth Grade
Macie McIntosh, Parth Patel and Wilder Robinson.
Sixth Grade
Riley Brown, Nathan Carlisle, Sydney Coker, T.J. Curlee, Kayleigh Franklin, Ray McIntosh, William Rogan, Harley Ryan, Aidan Rye, Amberly Way and Olivia Wilson.
Seventh Grade
Wells James,Jonathan McIntosh and McKenley Wells.
Eighth Grade
Josh Black, Michael Josey and Bryce Powell.
Ninth Grade
Joey Carlisle, McKinnely Earles, Kade Elliott, Sarah Henning, Justin James and May Rogan.
10th Grade
Madison Aycock and Addison Mosier.
11th Grade
Madison Kidd, Mallory McIntosh, Kassidy Richbourg, Brystal Shuler, Dylan Way and Ashley Williamson.
12th Grade
Summer Barnes and Autumn Dantzler.
