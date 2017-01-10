Clarendon Behavioral Health to meet Jan. 17
by Submitted via Email | January 10, 2017 3:42 pm
Last Updated: January 4, 2017 at 4:21 pm
Clarendon Behavioral Health Services will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at 14 N. Church St. in Manning.
