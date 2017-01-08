SCV to meet Jan. 10, speaker to discuss Great Charleston Fire of 1861

Last Updated: December 22, 2016 at 3:01 pm

The Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Clarendon County Council on Aging, 206 S. Church St. in Manning. Grant Mishoe will give a presentation on the Great Charleston Fire of 1861. The meeting is open to all interested persons, and this may be of special interest to local city and county firefighters, organizers believe. Members are available to help prospective members with genealogy and research for Confederate ancestors. For more information, call (803) 854-2103.