LMA on two-hour delay Monday

Laurence Manning Academy has announced a two-hour delay for Monday morning for all students. Temperatures for the morning are forecast to be in the upper teens to lower 20s.

“Although there is no danger to travel, such low temperatures can often create challenges for our buses and, additionally, can make for a very cold ride for our students,” said Assistant Headmaster and High School Principal Tripp Boykin. “In consideration of these concerns, we are issuing a two-hour delay for the start of school for Monday. Buses will operate two hours later tan their normal schedules, and school will begin at 10 a.m.”