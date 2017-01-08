Agape Hospice of the Lowcountry gets accreditation

Last Updated: January 6, 2017 at 10:44 pm

Agapé Hospice of the Lowcountry proudly announces its approval of accreditation status by Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for hospice services.

Achieving accreditation is a process where healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

ACHC is a not-for-profit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC is ISO 9001:2008 certified and has Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Deeming Authority for Home Health, Hospice and Durable Medical Equipment Prosthetics-Orthotics and Supplies

Penny Blanchard, RN, CHPCA stated, “This important accreditation is the direct result of Agapé Hospices on-going commitment for delivering superior healthcare through continuing education, compliance and adherence to best practices within our industry.” According to Blanchard, Agapé Hospice Lowcountry serves patients in the following counties; Charleston, Dorchester, Berkley, Horry, Florence, Clarendon, Williamsburg, Colleton, Jasper, Allendale, Sumter, Chesterfield, Orangeburg, Bamberg, Hampton, Georgetown, Marion, Dillon and Marlboro counties.

For more information about Agapé Hospice, visit AgapeHospice.com or call 1-800-411-AGAPÉ (2427).