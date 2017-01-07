Three sought for Turbeville shooting, attempted murder

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has released further information about an attempted murder from mid-December in Turbeville that has deputies searching for three suspects.

Capt. Danny Graham said Saturday that Devon Burgess, 26, Aaron Goodman, 33, and Jimmy Singleton, 30, allegedly forced their way into a home in the 1000 block of Sloane Street while armed with firearms.

A man in the home was able to run out, and the suspects allegedly began firing at him while he was running through the mobile home park in that area.

“He was grazed in the neck and treated at the hospital and released,” Graham said.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of these suspects, please call Capt. Danny Graham at (803) 435-4414, or call 911.