Patches of ice possible through Sunday morning
by Staff Reports | January 7, 2017 9:07 pm
The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Special Weather Statement for Clarendon County and surrounding areas. Patches of black ice could be possible through Sunday morning, according to the statement. Freezing temperatures through Sunday morning will lead to potential for patches of ice on some roadways, bridges and overpasses. Motorists should use caution.
