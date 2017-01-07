Bertha Sabb Royster

SUMMERTON – Bertha Sabb Royster died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

She was a daughter of the late Nero and Eddie Thames Sabb and widow of Frank Royster.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 8, 2016, at Taw Caw Missionary Baptist Church in Summerton, with the Rev. Dr. W.T. Johnson, pastor, officiating. Final resting place will be the church cemetery.

