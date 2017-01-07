Bertha Sabb Royster
by Submitted via Email | January 7, 2017 9:04 pm
SUMMERTON – Bertha Sabb Royster died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
She was a daughter of the late Nero and Eddie Thames Sabb and widow of Frank Royster.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 8, 2016, at Taw Caw Missionary Baptist Church in Summerton, with the Rev. Dr. W.T. Johnson, pastor, officiating. Final resting place will be the church cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.dysonshomeforfunerals.com.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dyson’s Home for Funerals, 237 Main St. in Summerton, (803) 485-4280.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.