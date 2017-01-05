Wreck with no injuries on Paxville Highway
by Staff Reports | January 5, 2017 10:53 am
The S.C. Highway Patrol is reporting a wreck with no injuries in the 5400 block of Paxville Highway. Traffic may be slower during this time.
