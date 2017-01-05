Sorrell sworn-in as Probate judge

Last Updated: January 5, 2017 at 12:54 pm

Margaret “Peggi” Sorrell was sworn in Tuesday as Clarendon County Probate judge, replacing outgoing Judge Kathy Geddings, who served for two terms.

Sorrell has a law degree from the University of South Carolina and a bachelor’s degree in political science. She has an extensive background with the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure and South Carolina Probate Code. After earning her law degree, she started her legal career as an assistant solicitor for the 3rd Judicial Circuit and prosecuted in all four counties. During this time, she had the honor of serving as Judge Tommy Cooper’s first law clerk after he took the Circuit Court bench.

Later in her career, she worked as a trust officer and then acquired her own law firm in the city of Manning, where she practiced in family court and probate.

In 2002, she closed the law firm and moved her family to Georgia so that her husband, who is now an ordained Presbyterian minister, could obtain his master’s of divinity at Columbia Seminary. The family spent 10 years traveling and serving in various churches. After feeling homesick, they returned to Manning in August 2013.

Although Sorrell comes from generations of public servants, her father was a retired farmer and her heart and true love lies with farming. She spent some years farming with her dad and working part-time at the Probate Office in Manning before resuming her career full-time.

“My dad and I raised chickens and grew and sold fresh vegetables, he set me up on some land and bought my equipment,” she said. “I learned how to use farming equipment and had a wonderful time with my father. Those years I spent with my father on the farm were very important to me.”

Sorrell agreed with her family that she would run for Probate judge when she heard that Geddings was retiring after her second term. She and her family felt that it would be a very natural transition considering her background and experience.

“I would never run against Judge Gheddings, but because she was retiring, I had no reservations about running for the office,” she said. “My father told me that he wanted me to run for Probate judge and that he would run the farm and we would farm together on Saturdays.”

Shortly after Sorrell won the primary, her father passed away, and her farming days abruptly ended. Although farming was her dream, she knew that her Probate Court career was her father’s dream for her, and that is what prompted her to return to law full time. She feels grateful that he knew she was running for Probate judge and that she would be sworn in come 2017.

“I think it’s providential that it all happened I’m a firm believer in Providence, what happens happens for a reason,” she said. “I have been blessed and God has never let me down. My family is very supportive and pleased that this is my next career move.”

“My mother, Margaret Jackson served as Clarendon County treasurer for 23 years, one of the longest serving elected officials in Clarendon County,” said Sorrell. “After she retired from the Treasurer’s Office, she did a term or two on County Council.”

Her grandfather, the late Bob Durant, served a term in the House of Representatives in Columbia. Her mother was the first woman invited to the Manning Rotary Club and also was a past-president. Sorrell was the sixth woman to be invited to Rotary in the early days.

Newly elected, Sorrell feels at ease with her new position and is excited to have this opportunity as she likes everything about her job. Though there are some aspects she feels at home with, there are some aspects that she will still have to learn. The therapeutic files are the only files in the office that are not public record and are kept under lock and key.

Being a history buff adds to the love of her job as they have marriage license No. 1 stored in their files.

“The state started issuing state marriage licenses through DHEC in 1911; people are amazed at some of the old documents we store in the office,” Sorrell said. “The greatest of care is taken with documents and filing and indexing correctly.”

Rebecca Massey has been the part-time clerk at the front desk and will now serve as the deputy judge at the Probate Office. She has a degree from Spellman and a master’s of education from the University of Pennsylvania.

According to Sorrell, the title searchers that have used their office for title work said that Manning has one of the best Probate courts they have ever been to in the United States and that they rarely see such organization and neatness.

“I give all the credit for that to Judge Geddings; she is very detail-oriented and meticulous about things being in order and I am grateful that I have had the chance to learn from her how to keep these records,” said Sorrell. “She started this office with Judge Weinberg in the 80s.”

The Clerk of Court used to be the Probate Judge and the probate court was part of the Clerk of Court’s domain and they branched out and gave it its own judge and its own office.

“Judge Geddings started with Judge Weinberg, who was the first person to separate from the Clerk of Court’s office,” Sorrell said. “She has grown this office from an acorn into an oak tree. It’s a well-run office and I am looking forward to serving here.”