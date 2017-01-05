Samuel Edward Lowder

Samuel Edward “Sam” Lowder, 72, husband of Linda Kay Baker Lowder, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Lake Marion Nursing Facility.

Born Aug. 28, 1944, in Manning, he was a son of the late McQuin Lowder and Mattie Barnes Lowder. He was a mason and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of Manning; two sons, Sammie Lowder (Shelley) of New Zion and Bryan Lowder of Manning; three grandchildren, Adam, Allie and Edyn Lowder; and two sisters, Judy Haley and Gloria Lowder, both of Manning.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Stephens Funeral Home, and other times at the home, 234 Andrew Drive in Manning.

Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1794 Old Georgetown Road, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

