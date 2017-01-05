Preparing for possible winter storms

The following tips to prepare for possible inclement weather over the weekend have been provided by the National Weather Service out of Columbia.

Before winter approaches, add the following supplies to your emergency kit:

* Rock salt or more environmentally safe products to melt ice on walkways.

* Sand to improve traction.

* Snow shovels and other snow removal equipment.

* Sufficient heating fuel. You may become isolated in your home and regular fuel sources may be cut

off. Store a good supply of dry, seasoned wood for your fireplace or wood-burning stove.

* Adequate clothing and blankets to keep you warm.

* Make a Family Communications Plan. Your family may not be together when disaster strikes, so it is

important to know how you will contact one another, how you will get back together and what you

will do in case of an emergency.

* Minimize travel. If travel is necessary, keep a disaster supplies kit in your vehicle.

* Bring pets/companion animals inside during winter weather. Move other animals or livestock to

sheltered areas with non-frozen drinking water.

* Winterize your vehicle – Visit this link for more information.

* Winterize your home – Visit this link for more information.

* Know the terms for winter weather – Visit this link for more information.

* Be mindful of carbon monoxide – Visit this link for more information.

Download FEMA’s Be Smart. Know Your Alerts and Warnings for a summary of notifications at www.ready.gov/prepare. Free smart phone apps, such as those available from FEMA and the American Red Cross, provide information about finding shelters, providing first aid, and seeking assistance for recovery.