Nominate your choices for Who’s Who of Clarendon County!

The Manning Times is honoring the Top 20 Clarendon residents over 50 in its 2nd annual Who’s Who of Clarendon County. We are looking for nominations of people who helped shape Clarendon County into the great place it is today through volunteerism, business acumen or helping to bridge divides in the community. Nominations including full name, a brief explanation and a contact number should be sent to whoswhoclarendon@gmail.com.

Winners will be selected by a judging panel made of persons from outside the county. Get your nominations in today!