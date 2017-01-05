Deputies seeking man for Sumter shooting

Last Updated: January 5, 2017 at 10:58 am

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating a 35-year-old wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on Wednesday night.

According to a news release, Thomas David Secor allegedly fled a home in the 4000 block of Briar Branch Road about 8 p.m., and was last seen driving a green 1995 Ford F-150 four-door pickup truck with a tan stripe along the bottom. Deputies are seeking Secor in connection with the shooting death of a man at the home.

He is thought to be armed and dangerous. He is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 6-feet-2 and weighing 187 pounds.

Anyone helping him evade capture could face charges.

Persons with information about Secor or the shooting incident, are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers (803) 436-2718.