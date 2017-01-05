Debris in roadway on Summerton Highway
by Staff Reports | January 5, 2017 10:51 am
The S.C. Highway Patrol is reporting debris in the roadway at Summerton Highway and Lucien Brailsford Road. Reports do not indicate what type of debris is in the road. Traffic may be slower during this time.
