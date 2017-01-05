Adult Ed to resume classes next week at all locations

Clarendon County Adult Education classes will resume for both new and returning students on Monday at the F.E. DuBose Career Center in Manning, with the first enrollment event for new students at 8:30 a.m. or 5 p.m. that day. This session will last about three hours, and includes registration and placement testing. Summerton and Turbeville locations will resume classes and host enrollment sessions at 5 p.m. Tuesday. All classes are free and open to community residents. The program offers scholarships for GED testing for qualified students and free WorkKeys testing for the public at 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays.

For more information, call Director Lisa Justice at (803) 473-2531.