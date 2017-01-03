Strong thunderstorms could affect southern Clarendon County

The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Special Weather Statement for the southwestern portion of both Clarendon and Sumter counties, calling for strong thunderstorms in the next few hours. According to reports from the agency, a line of strong thunderstorms will affect those areas, along with south central Kershaw, Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, southeastern Barnwell, Richland and Lexington counties, west central Lee and Bamberg counties and east center Aiken County.

At about 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Red Bank to near Ulmer. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms, as well as heavy rain.

Locations with possible impact include Summerton, Lake Marion, Sumter, Columbia, West Columbia, Orangeburg, Cayce, Forest Acres, Bamberg, Denmark, Springdale, Brookdale, Oak Grove, Woodfields, South Sumter, Red Bank, Blackville, South Congaree, Pine Ridge, St. Matthews, Gaston and Holly Hill.