NWS: Be aware of fog Tuesday morning
by Staff Reports | January 3, 2017 1:29 am
The National Weather Service out of Columbia is warning Clarendon residents to be careful on roads as heavy fog could continue into mid-morning hours on Tuesday. A warm front situated near the Lowcountry late Monday evening made visibility in areas northward less than 1 mile in many locations. The fog should begin to dissipate shortly after dawn, but residents should be aware that some fog could remain. Persons should use extra caution when driving into areas of fog, including slowing down and using low-beam headlights.
