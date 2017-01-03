Morning Weather: Tuesday, Jan. 3
by Staff Reports | January 3, 2017 3:12 am
Last Updated: January 2, 2017 at 7:54 pm
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 precipitation. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
