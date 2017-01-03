MHS senior to speak at Dems’ regular meeting

Manning High School senior Quadri Bell will be the guest speaker 7 p.m. Thursday at the regular meeting of the Clarendon County Democratic Party, which will be held at the Bassard Pond House, 4162 Rev. J.W. Carter Road in Summerton. Bell will talk about his experiences and perspective as a first-time voter and as a volunteer with the party during the 2016 election cycle. Bell serves in many leadership roles on both the local and state levels in various school organizations.

Party members will also discuss post-election results, so they are asked to bring ideas and suggestions on how the party can improve voter turnout for Clarendon County for the next general election in 2018.