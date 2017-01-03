Boston man receives 90 days, probation for running from police

A Boston resident arrested Nov. 8, 2016, by Clarendon County Sheriff’s deputies after a police pursuit that led into Florence County will serve 90 days in jail and two years’ probation for the incident.

Third Circuit Judge George C. “Buck” James Jr. sentenced James Earl Jones of 116 Armadine St. in Boston, Massachusetts, in December to three years in prison, suspended to 90 days in jail and two years’ probation for failure to stop for a blue light, first offense. Three other charges were dropped as part of Jones’ plea agreement.

Jones was arrested Nov. 8 after a pursuit that ran up Interstate 95, where Florence County deputies joined in at the 150 mile-marker. The chase continued into Florence, onto Second Loop Road and ended when the car, by then northbound on South Cashua Drive, crashed with first one car and then, still trying to evade police, into two cars parked at an apartment complex.

A third car at the 700 South Cashua Drive apartment complex was damaged by flying debris from the collision involving the two other vehicles. Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the S.C. Highway Patrol said Jones was driving a 2016 Nissan Sedan, and that all three cars at the apartment complex were empty and legally parked.

Southern said the car involved in the crash prior to the chase-ending crash at the apartment complex was a civilian car as well.

Southern said that neither Jones nor an female in the car with him were injured in the crash. He said a child was in the backseat of the vehicle. Neither the female, nor the child were identified.

Jones was initially charged with failure to stop for a blue light; kidnapping; unlawful neglect of a child or a helpless person; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The latter three charges were dropped during his plea agreement held just a month after his arrest in a Clarendon County courtroom.