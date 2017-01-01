New Year’s Resolution: Linda Ard Pierce
by Submitted via Email | January 1, 2017 7:30 am
Last Updated: December 31, 2016 at 8:01 pm
Pray more, and worry less.
– Linda Ard Pierce
