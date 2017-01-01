New Year’s Resolution: Karen “Lady Kay” Hilton
by Submitted via Email | January 1, 2017 12:00 pm
Last Updated: December 31, 2016 at 5:58 pm
This is the year of the hundred-fold that I’m stepping into! Transformation separates me from the old me! I have the desire to evolve to greater and a great passion to better myself, my children, my family, my community and surrounding areas, my church and the nation! It’s time out for doing what I’ve always done, getting the same results! Time for growth and development into who God created me to be!
– Karen “Lady Kay” Hilton
