New Year’s Resolution: Dax James
by Submitted via Email | January 1, 2017 10:30 am
Last Updated: December 31, 2016 at 6:47 pm
My New Year’s resolution is to eat a double cheese burger and spaghetti and meat balls every day. To hell with losing weight, give me food!
– Dax James
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.