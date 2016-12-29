Should you be eating gluten-free?

Last Updated: December 26, 2016 at 5:54 pm

Gluten free eating – it’s a popular trend in the US, with approximately 30 percent of US adults now eating foods without gluten, according to the Celiac Disease Foundation. But is it really necessary, or is this a fad that will go the way of pet rocks and hula hoops? Should you be eating gluten free? The answer is – it depends.

What’s Gluten?

Gluten is a protein found in some grains – most notably wheat – although gluten also occurs in barley, rye, oatmeal and triticale, which is a wheat/rye hybrid. The protein is what gives breads made from these grains their structure and stretchy qualities when kneaded or beaten, and allows them to rise. In addition to grains, many processed foods, supplements and even medications may contain gluten.

Celiac Disease and Wheat Allergy

People with celiac disease cannot tolerate gluten. The body sets up an autoimmune reaction and attacks the villi – small structures in the intestine which absorb nutrients – which can result in anemia, diarrhea and poor absorption of nutrients. Unlike celiac disease, wheat allergy is a true allergic reaction and can cause life-threatening symptoms like massive swelling, nausea and vomiting and respiratory problems. People with wheat allergy often have other allergies or eczema as well.

Gluten Intolerance or Sensitivity

Gluten intolerance can cause symptoms that are similar to celiac disease, as well as other symptoms like joint pains, headaches and fatigue. This condition is not very well understood, and there is no medical test to confirm the diagnosis. It is more common than once thought – the National Celiac Awareness Foundation estimates about 18 million Americans may have gluten intolerance.

Gluten Free v. Wheat Free

If you have celiac disease (and you should have that diagnosis confirmed through medical testing), going gluten free really is necessary for your overall health. For those who are allergic to wheat, it’s not necessarily the gluten that’s the problem. While they must avoid wheat, they may be able to eat other gluten-containing grains like oats or barley. If you suspect you have gluten intolerance, eating gluten free may not be as vitally important, but it could make a difference in your symptoms. This is another situation in which you might be sensitive to wheat gluten only and able to eat other gluten-containing grains. You may also be able to tolerate small amounts of gluten-containing foods.

Who should eat gluten free?

People with celiac disease must eat gluten free

People with wheat allergy must eat wheat-free and may need to eat gluten free

People with gluten intolerance may have relief of distressing symptoms if they eat gluten free

Bottom line? If you have digestive symptoms, joint pain or other chronic problems like headaches, it may be worth getting tested for celiac disease or allergies. You could also just start eating gluten free and see if you feel better. Talk to a dietitian or doctor to learn how. It may take a month or longer for symptoms to get better.