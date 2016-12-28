Morning Weather: Wednesday, Dec. 28
by Staff Reports | December 28, 2016 5:04 am
Last Updated: December 26, 2016 at 7:08 pm
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
by Staff Reports | December 28, 2016 5:04 am
Last Updated: December 26, 2016 at 7:08 pm
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
© Copyright 2016 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.